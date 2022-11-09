Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

