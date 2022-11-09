Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AMERISAFE worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth $147,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 53.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

