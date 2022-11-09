Dawn N. Edwards Sells 3,400 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE B opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

