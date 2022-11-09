Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Y. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 14.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $725,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Profile

Y stock opened at $847.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $843.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.33.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

