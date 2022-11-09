Applied Therapeutics (APLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Applied Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 767,495 shares in the company, valued at $498,871.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.