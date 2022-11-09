Becton, Dickinson and (BDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $219.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 386,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 56.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

