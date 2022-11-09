Asensus Surgical (ASXC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 994.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. On average, analysts expect Asensus Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Asensus Surgical Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ASXC opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASXC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Asensus Surgical Company Profile
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
