Asensus Surgical (ASXC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 994.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. On average, analysts expect Asensus Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,902,823 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASXC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

