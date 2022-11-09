Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, November 10th.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Appili Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APLIF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Appili Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

