Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Susquehanna

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $18,686,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

