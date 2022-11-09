Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYFT. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.49.

LYFT stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after buying an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 6,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,868,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

