Piper Sandler Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $22.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AFRM. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Affirm Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $166.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 310.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

