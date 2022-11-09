abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

abrdn plc raised its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 32.14.

Shares of LCID opened at 13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.62. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 11.87 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.88.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

