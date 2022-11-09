Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,224 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $173.60.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

