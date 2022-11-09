Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,224 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Price Performance
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $173.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
