abrdn plc Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of DQ opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

