abrdn plc Lowers Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of FOX by 300.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 150.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 2,071.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FOX opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.