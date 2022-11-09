abrdn plc Raises Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 92,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,282,000 after purchasing an additional 409,966 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equitable by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,996 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,472 shares of company stock worth $6,639,565. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQH stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

