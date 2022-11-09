abrdn plc Has $1.13 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 10,890.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

WIX stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

