NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 153,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth $3,713,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth $9,758,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 25.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

NetEase Trading Down 0.8 %

NTES opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.