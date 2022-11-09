abrdn plc Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 121.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $160,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,134. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash Stock Up 4.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

NYSE:DASH opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.