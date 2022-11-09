abrdn plc Sells 4,212 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

