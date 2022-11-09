e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $289,112.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,433.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $25,692.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,843,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $289,112.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,433.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,582 shares of company stock valued at $15,370,520. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

