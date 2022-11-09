abrdn plc Has $1.32 Million Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JOYY by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 240.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY by 258.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of YY stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.54.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 274.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

