abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.