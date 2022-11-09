Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.80. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $172.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

