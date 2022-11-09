abrdn plc Sells 1,468 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after buying an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after buying an additional 866,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.35.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

