Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $18 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.84 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $454.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,352. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

