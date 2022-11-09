Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 50 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

SIVB stock opened at $218.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $205.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

