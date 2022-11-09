Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,546 shares of company stock worth $4,737,620. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

