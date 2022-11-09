Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $219,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

