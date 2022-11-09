Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 452.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 113,963 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,429. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

