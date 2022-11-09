abrdn plc Cuts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,243 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after buying an additional 166,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,988 shares of company stock worth $2,891,617. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CDAY opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

