abrdn plc Trims Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 500,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

