abrdn plc Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BEN opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at $37,509,901.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,289,447 shares of company stock valued at $43,993,806. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

