Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,313 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 280.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,452,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,260 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 74.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,716,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,766,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 1,433,520 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOK. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.80) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

