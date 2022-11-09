Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $167.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average is $189.49. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.33.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

