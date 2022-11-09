abrdn plc Lowers Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

abrdn plc reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CoStar Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

