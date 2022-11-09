Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 15,529 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,529 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 215,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinox Gold Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

