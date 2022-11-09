BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Stake Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.