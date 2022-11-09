Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

