Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after buying an additional 168,230 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after buying an additional 619,202 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,182 shares of company stock worth $4,098,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,409.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.