Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

MTCH opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

