Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.