Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 83,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

