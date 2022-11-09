Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $258,370.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,630 shares of company stock worth $918,284. Insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

BLNK stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $525.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.09. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 202.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

