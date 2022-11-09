Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $21.06.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

