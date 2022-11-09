Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 51,817 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,817 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 43.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $142.14 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.30 and its 200-day moving average is $185.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

