National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) CEO Tamara D. Fischer Buys 292 Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,031.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.