Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Scott D. Kleinman Sells 9,749 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,249,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,135,000 after acquiring an additional 277,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.