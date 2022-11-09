United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne Sells 400 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $742.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.12. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 90.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

