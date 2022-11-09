Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director David Granot Sells 743 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $75,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Granot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, David Granot sold 455 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ORA opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More

